Stellar Holiday Weekend Ahead

Yesterday’s storms were weaker than anticipated thanks to ongoing rain to our south and clouds.

The area that got the most rain was the Decatur/Grady County area with 1-2 inches . Everywhere else got about a quarter inch.

Some drought relief has been provided over the past few days but along HWY 82 still could be under a moderate drought.

After the rain clears this afternoon it’ll become noticeably less humid and cooler. Highs in the mid 80s today with clearing skies.

Tonight, temps will drop to be seasonably cool - the lower 60s. Tomorrow will be similar as today just without the threat for rain.

Then we begin a warmup again. Some areas will already be in the 90s on Sunday.

Rain chances stay minimal over the weekend before making a return for Memorial Day. Most of next week will be mild with modest rain chances. Lower 90s for highs and near 70° for lows. A 20-40% chance for rain each day as the sea breeze becomes more active

Hurricane season starts on Wednesday. Right now, the National Hurricane Center does not anticipate an storms forming before than date. Long range models are hinting at something forming shortly after hurricane season begins

