Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Stellar Holiday Weekend Ahead

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Yesterday’s storms were weaker than anticipated thanks to ongoing rain to our south and clouds.

The area that got the most rain was the Decatur/Grady County area with 1-2 inches . Everywhere else got about a quarter inch.

Some drought relief has been provided over the past few days but along HWY 82 still could be under a moderate drought.

After the rain clears this afternoon it’ll become noticeably less humid and cooler. Highs in the mid 80s today with clearing skies.

Tonight, temps will drop to be seasonably cool - the lower 60s. Tomorrow will be similar as today just without the threat for rain.

Then we begin a warmup again. Some areas will already be in the 90s on Sunday.

Rain chances stay minimal over the weekend before making a return for Memorial Day. Most of next week will be mild with modest rain chances. Lower 90s for highs and near 70° for lows. A 20-40% chance for rain each day as the sea breeze becomes more active

Hurricane season starts on Wednesday. Right now, the National Hurricane Center does not anticipate an storms forming before than date. Long range models are hinting at something forming shortly after hurricane season begins

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
The shooting happened at brother's corner store.
Brother’s Corner Store ‘assassination plot’ trial underway
He was charged with child molestation and sexual battery.
Man arrested in Cordele child molestation incident
Chris Cohilas has been the Dougherty County Commission chairman for eight years.
Cohilas talks Dougherty commission chairman transition; Heard to take office in January
Mosquito-Borne Illness Detected,
Mosquito-borne illness detected in South Georgia

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Sunshine for the extended holiday period
Sunshine for the holiday period
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday May 26
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather