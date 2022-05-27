Phoebe starting community health needs survey

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is doing a survey to find the health needs in the community.

The survey is done every three years.

The survey is for those in Dougherty, Lee, Marion, Mitchell, Schley, Sumter, Terrell and Worth counties.

“This is a very important step in our process that helps us determine what our community health focus will be over the next three years in the primary areas served by our hospitals,” Dr. Dianna Grant, chief medical officer, said. “The survey takes about 5-10 minutes to complete and gives everyone in our service area the opportunity to weigh in on important health topics.”

