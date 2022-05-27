Path2College sweepstakes offer over $5K college savings for 2022 Ga. baby

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Did you have or are preparing to have a baby in 2022? Your child could win over $5,000 in college savings.

Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan wants to encourage financial planning for new parents so the dream of college can become a reality for more Georgia children.

For the 11th year, Path2College is offering its Newborn Sweepstakes to babies born in Georgia. One family with a 2022 newborn will be awarded $5,529 for their college savings. In addition, the hospital where the baby is born will win $1,529.

“Having a newborn brings with it many new responsibilities, which can often be overwhelming for new families. We want to help with one important area — financial planning for education,” said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley. “We have the tools families need to plan for future education-related expenses, and we hope to encourage families to start saving early. Saving regularly over time is the best way to make an impact, and one lucky family will get a jump-start on saving.”

Parents, grandparents and guardians of Georgia babies born in 2022 may go to the Path2College website until April 14, 2023, to enter or get more information on a chance to win the 2022 Newborn Sweepstakes.

Entrants must be legal residents or taxpayers of Georgia and at least 18 years of age to enter.

To enter the sweepstakes, click here.

