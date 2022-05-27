Mosquito-borne illness detected in South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two mosquito pools in Lowndes County have tested positive for a mosquito-borne illness called Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), also known as “triple E”.

Triple E virus is transmitted to humans only from the bites of infected mosquitoes. Experts say humans getting sick is rare. The virus normally only circulates between birds and mosquitoes in swampy areas.

Mosquitoes that carry Triple E and other mosquito-borne illnesses are most active at dusk and dawn. Chris Calhoun, Environmental Health Director of The Department of Public Health says minimizing time outdoors during those times is key. However, if you are out, apply insect repellent that contains DEET on uncovered skin and under the ends of sleeves and long pants.

DPH says most people bitten by an infected mosquito will show symptoms between 3 to 10 days. Some symptoms are fever, muscle pains, and headaches.

“Try to prevent being bitten at all and then go around your house and in your yard and see if they are any kind of containers that may hold standing water. And if there is, dump those or remove them because a mosquito only needs about half-inch of water to lay their eggs,” Calhoun says.

DPH says no one in Georgia has tested positive for the virus so far.

