Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Students at the school were released from the school as planned.

Police say criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at brother's corner store.
Brother’s Corner Store ‘assassination plot’ trial underway
Armed robbery
APD investigating armed robbery at Maryland’s Fried Chicken
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
Mosquito-Borne Illness Detected,
Mosquito-borne illness detected in South Georgia
He was charged with child molestation and sexual battery.
Man arrested in Cordele child molestation incident

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
Jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial
A high school student in Michigan is facing charges after threatening to shoot up a school....
A high school student in Michigan is facing charges
President Joe Biden listens to Vice President Kamala Harris speak before he signs an executive...
Biden tells Naval Academy grads Putin ‘NATO-ized Europe’
President Joe Biden addressed Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony on Friday.
Biden urges Naval Academy graduates to defend democracy