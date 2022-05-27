Lawsuit seeks to revoke FAA license for Georgia spaceport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Opponents of a proposed launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast want a federal court to throw out the project’s government license, saying the Federal Aviation Administration failed to adequately consider safety risks.

A lawsuit in U.S. District Court says the FAA allowed Spaceport Camden officials to base their license application on a hypothetical rocket that’s smaller than any currently in use so they could minimize potential threats from explosive misfires.

Camden County wants to fire rockets over a sparsely populated barrier island as well as over federally protected Cumberland Island.

Opponents say the risk of misfires raining fiery debris is too great.

Voters rejected the project in a March referendum, but officials have vowed to move forward.

