Kemp, other governors call on Biden Administration for action on formula shortage

Store shelves in a baby section at a South Georgia store.
Store shelves in a baby section at a South Georgia store.(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has joined 18 other governors in calling on the Biden Administration to take immediate, decisive action to ease the strain parents are experiencing because of the nationwide baby formula shortage.

On Friday, the coalition sent a letter detailing their concerns and additional courses of action to President Joe Biden.

“Baby formula is essential to 8.2 million Americans, and after months of inaction by the federal government, the out-of-stock rate for baby formula now stands at 40% nationwide,” said Kemp. “This crisis has been exacerbated by surging inflation and the rising costs of consumer goods, and President Biden and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have failed to adequately address the nationwide formula shortage. Instead of shifting blame and delaying action, my fellow governors and I are imploring them to take additional steps to increase formula availability while also addressing the underlying regulatory barriers that led to a shortage of this significance.”

On Thursday, Kemp renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions via Executive Order. The order prohibits price gouging of baby formula.

If Georgians feel they have fallen victim to price gouging, they should contact the Office of the Attorney General or you can find out a Consumer Complaint Form.

Read the full Executive Order below:

