Georgia Reading and Math Corps in need of tutors for upcoming school year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Reading and Math Corps is in dire need of more tutors for the upcoming school year.

Their employees say students are facing new challenges with learning and that additional support is needed.

That dire need is because the school year is over. So it’s time to get ready for a new school year.

Georgia Math Corps needs a new wave of tutors to set students up for success.

“Studies show that students with a stronger foundation of reading and math, they tend to do in better areas inside a school and become more successful in general,” said Lanaya Love, Georgia Reading and Math Corps’ program manager.

Georgia Reading and Math Corps staff are making it a priority to find and recruit tutors.

Love detailed some of the qualities they’re looking for.

“Take ordinary individuals with a passion to want to see children succeed and turn them into extraordinary tutors. So like I said our tutors come from different walks of life and our motto is if you have the passion we have the tools.”

Love also expressed how a contribution from Gov. Brian Kemp will not only benefit their program but students going forward.

“It has allowed us to expand. Math Corps was actually inside the South Georgia area since 2018 but with the contribution, we are now able to expand with both reading and math over southwest Georgia.”

And that contribution is over $700,000 that’s specifically being funded towards the expansion of the program.

Love says they are recruiting for areas like Dougherty County, Randolph County, Calhoun County, Clay County, and areas in South Fulton.

“They do receive a stipend,” Love said. “We have full-time and part-time so depending on what it is that you signed up for your pay changes. But you do get paid every two weeks. It’s about $15 an hour as well as getting an additional $4,500 in an education award.”

