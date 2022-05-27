Fantastic weather for the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No travel concerns as the holiday period gets underway. Despite a few showers impacting our SE counties, it’s been much drier across SGA. As a slow moving cold front pushes east, drier air filters in for the weekend. Following a week of wet and unsettled weather, it’ll be a welcome change as rain stay away with low humidity for a few days.

Look for abundant sunshine and near to seasonal temperatures into Memorial Day. On the holiday morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and isolated showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Not a washout but for some outsiders a cover may be needed. Highs top mid-upper 80s low 90s with lows in the low-mid 60s. It’s a treat for the holiday period although rain chances creep back with hotter temperatures early next week.

