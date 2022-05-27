Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Fantastic weather for the holiday weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No travel concerns as the holiday period gets underway. Despite a few showers impacting our SE counties, it’s been much drier across SGA. As a slow moving cold front pushes east, drier air filters in for the weekend. Following a week of wet and unsettled weather, it’ll be a welcome change as rain stay away with low humidity for a few days.

Look for abundant sunshine and near to seasonal temperatures into Memorial Day. On the holiday morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and isolated showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Not a washout but for some outsiders a cover may be needed. Highs top mid-upper 80s low 90s with lows in the low-mid 60s. It’s a treat for the holiday period although rain chances creep back with hotter temperatures early next week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed robbery
APD investigating armed robbery at Maryland’s Fried Chicken
The shooting happened at brother's corner store.
Brother’s Corner Store ‘assassination plot’ trial underway
Mosquito-Borne Illness Detected,
Mosquito-borne illness detected in South Georgia
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
He was charged with child molestation and sexual battery.
Man arrested in Cordele child molestation incident

Latest News

Holiday weekend nice and dry
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday May 27
WALB First Alert Weather
Stellar Holiday Weekend Ahead
Mild and dry weekend
May 27th First Alert Forecast
WALB First Alert Weather
Sunshine for the extended holiday period