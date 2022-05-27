Calhoun Co. basketball host summer league games

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) -Calhoun County’s boys basketball team began their summer league slate today.

A schedule that will carry into June.

Bainbridge and Turner County taking advantage of the court time, getting in some action before dead week next week.

Overall, the chance to go up against some of South Georgia’s best is essential as many of these teams will have aspirations to make it to state next season.

Each team is excited to hone in on their craft and go against someone other than themselves.

“Trying to find where our strengths and weaknesses are and what things we need to work on better. And the whole thing with summer league it will help us get prepared and this season will have a lot of young guys who didn’t get a lot of playing experience last year. An opportunity to play in summer camp gives those kids the actual game minutes that will help them develop the following year” said Calhoun Co. head basketball coach, Marcus Shaw.

“Just a chance to get some work against a good quality opponent. I think we started practicing Wednesday but other than that we ain’t did nothing in a while. So it just felt good to get something rolling against some good competition” said Bainbridge head basketball coach Kelvin Cochran.

“Just giving the young guys some reps to get a feel of how varsity basketball really is at the high school level. Most of our kids are coming up from the middle school level. They’re coming up from a championship from their own ranks so we just want to get some reps at high school this year” said Turner Co. head basketball coach, Michael Johnson.

And if you want to check out the action, the league will be back in action this Saturday.

