Baby formula shortage affecting WIC program

By Alicia Lewis
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -The baby formula shortage continues across South Georgia. Nearly half of the baby formula in the US is bought under the WIC Program, a program that helps low-income women, infants, and children.

Last week, the United States received a shipment of 35 tons of baby formula to address the shortage. Kristin Patten, a Department of Public Health (DPH) official says they don’t know when the formula will hit the shelves in Georgia. But, they are helping those moms through the WIC program.

“One change that has come down from our state office is that mothers are able to get vouchers when necessary for single cans. Previously, they were issued multiple can vouchers and so this would allow mothers to get one can at a time necessary,” she says.

DPH officials say they’ve extended when moms can use the vouchers for larger cans, as well as one other type of formula. They were limited to smaller cans.

Because that formula shipment hasn’t hit Georgia store shelves yet, DPH says moms should talk with their pediatrician about feeding alternatives.

“This formula shortage has affected mothers across the country and unfortunately, it is extremely hard for the vulnerable populations getting access to formula during this shortage,” Patten added.

Officials say it’s extremely important that the WIC department makes it as accessible as possible for these mothers to be able to get formula whenever possible.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

