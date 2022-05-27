APD investigating armed robbery at Maryland’s Fried Chicken

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating an armed robbery.

APD said it happened around 8:40 p.m. Thursday at Maryland’s Fried Chicken, 510 North Slappey Boulevard.

Police said two men entered the restaurant and robbed the business at gunpoint. Afterward, the two suspects fled with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspects went east, where a grey or silver Lexus was waiting, according to police. All three suspects then went south on Haley Street.

No one is in custody at this time and no injuries have been reported, APD said.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information comes in.

