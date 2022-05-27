Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD investigating armed robbery at Maryland’s Fried Chicken

Armed robbery
Armed robbery(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating an armed robbery.

APD said it happened around 8:40 p.m. Thursday at Maryland’s Fried Chicken, 510 North Slappey Boulevard.

Police said two men entered the restaurant and robbed the business at gunpoint. Afterward, the two suspects fled with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspects went east, where a grey or silver Lexus was waiting, according to police. All three suspects then went south on Haley Street.

No one is in custody at this time and no injuries have been reported, APD said.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information comes in.

Update May 26, 2022 Two black males entered 510 N Slappey Blvd, Maryland Fried Chicken, and robbed the business at...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a number of races in the Georgia primary election.
Polls close in 2022 Ga. primary elections; election results pouring in
Police said the victim was visiting a friend in the 200 block of W. Tift Avenue when someone...
Albany stabbing incident under investigation
Peyton Gaines, 22, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.
Valdosta man arrested in shaken baby death
Chris Cohilas has been the Dougherty County Commission chairman for eight years.
Cohilas talks Dougherty commission chairman transition; Heard to take office in January
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday

Latest News

Georgia Reading and Math Corps is in need of tutors for the upcoming school year.
Georgia Reading and Math Corps in need of tutors for upcoming school year
Mosquito-Borne Illness Detected,
Mosquito-borne illness detected in South Georgia
Baby Formula Shortage Affecting WIC Program
Baby formula shortage affecting WIC program
WALB
Albany Rotary Club hears program on rising pharmacy costs