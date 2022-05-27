2 arrested in drug bust at Valdosta apartment

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were charged with a number of drug offenses after a drug bust at a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Wednesday, police said they got a tip about “narcotics activity” at an apartment at Blanton Common on Lankford Drive.

The apartment was searched and over 800 grams of marijuana worth over $16,000 was seized, along with four firearms, cash and tools used in drug sales.

Dravone Pollard, 27, and Ja’Juan Price, 25, who both lived in the apartment, were arrested and charged with:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of drug-related objects

“This was great work from our narcotics detectives to quickly act on the tip they received. They were able to get narcotics and firearms off of the streets, especially from directly across the street from a school,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.