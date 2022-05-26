Ask the Expert
Warning signs to look for to help prevent school shootings

Video from WALB
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -No parent ever imagines their child is capable of something like a mass shooting. But experts say both kids and young adults often show warning signs that they’re a danger to themselves or others.

Sandyhookpromise.org is a website committed to stopping gun violence against children. Citing research, the website reports more than 75% of mass shooters raised concerns from others prior to the attacks. That means others saw warning signs before the violence happened.

More pictures from the Uvalde, Texas shooting.(CNN)

Tracy Knighton is a Licensed Professional Counselor with NOVA Counseling & Consulting. She says there are many warning signs parents can look at in order to prevent them from causing harm. These include a drastic change in sleeping or eating patterns, loss of interest, sudden extreme interest in things such as guns or violent video games, or aggressive changes in behavior.

Tracy Knighton is a Licensed Professional Counselor with NOVA Counseling & Consulting. She says there are several behavioral signs parent can look for in their children to determine whether or not they're a danger to themselves or others.(WALB)

“Sometimes they’ll give you a hint,” Knighton said. “Sometimes they’ll say certain things like ‘well I won’t be here much longer for you to worry about it anyway.’ Or, you know, ‘just wait a couple of days and things will be different.’ Or ‘things might be better if I just weren’t here.’ So you want to notice those hints as well.”

She also says monitoring what your children do online and their cellphone usage is helpful as well.

Lt. Jason Anthony with Leesburg Police Department emphasizes this point since he says many kids reveal a lot about their thought processes through things like social media.

Lieutenant Jason Anthony is with Leesburg Police Dept.(WALB)

“A lot of kids, they move so quick with these different sites,” he said. “You might catch them on one and they’ll jump on to another. But just pay attention to their search history. Anything that looks suspicious. Anything that talks about dealing with weapons or anything about shootings or murder. Look into it and figure out what this is about and talk to the kid about it.”

He also says teachers should be on the lookout as well.

“If you’ve got a kid that in the last year or two that you’ve talked to this kid,” Anthony said. “He’s changed dramatically, his appearance has changed, his attitude has changed. A lot of times kids look depressed. Speak up, and send them to counselors. See what’s going on with this child. Let us know.”

Anthony adds that he would recommend sites such as video game chat rooms to flag and report suspicious comments they see as well to help try and prevent future attacks from happening.

