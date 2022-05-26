Ask the Expert
Thomasville Utilities encourages participation in ‘Project SHARE’

Each contribution is donated to the Salvation Army
The City of Thomasville Utilities is encouraging participation in ‘Project SHARE.’
By Kim McCullough
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Through a continued partnership with the Salvation Army, the City of Thomasville Utilities wants to remind residents about participating in Project SHARE.

City of Thomasville Utilities customers have the opportunity to add a charitable donation to their monthly utility bill. Customers can contribute $1, $2, $5, or more per month, and the donation will be billed monthly on a participating customer’s utility bill. Collected funds will be provided to the Salvation Army to help those in the community that needs basic necessities such as aid in paying for utilities, housing and prescription medications.

“The City of Thomasville is very proud to partner with the Salvation Army through Project SHARE,” said Sheryl Sealy, assistant city manager. “This program provides our community with resources to assist with basic necessities during unforeseen circumstances and serves as the perfect example of neighbors helping neighbors.”

Customers who wish to contribute to the fund can sign up by calling the City of Thomasville’s Customer Care team at (229) 227-7001. Customers can also complete a Project SHARE contribution form online.

Since 2010, the City of Thomasville Utilities has collected over $108,000 through Project SHARE.

Find out how to help others in our community through the Project SHARE program. Just a small contribution on your...

Posted by City of Thomasville, GA - Government on Thursday, May 26, 2022

