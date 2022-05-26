Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Political Scientists weigh in on the Georgia primaries

Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election.
Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election.(CBS46)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With the stage now set in Georgia, political analysts are getting a better sense for what November will hold.

Experts, expecting lots of eyes to be on the Peach State following a number of races.

This election holds a lot of weight as some experts believe there may be a shift from red to blue in Georgia and with such high early voting numbers, it seems residents believe this too.

In a primary season that saw record voting totals in Georgia residents had no trouble making their voices heard.

“And no one expected that because there was such an outcry that there was going to be voters suppression and that black voters were not going to go because they changed a lot of things,” said USF retired Political Scientists Emeritus Susan MacManus. “But this is such a monumental race that guess what, people are voting in large numbers and it’s been impressive.”

Another unexpected development in the race was how the sitting governor was challenged by a member of his own party, David Perdue.

Perdue challenging Brian Kemp and while the two fought for votes, democrat Stacey Abrams ran unopposed in her primary.

”Usually what you would see is and incumbent would be walking back into the primaries without issues and then the challenging party would be the ones where people would be fighting it out and now we see the opposite as Stacey Abrams has gone effectively unchallenged,” explained Valdosta State University Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Bernard Tamas.

But now the table is set. The Associated Press calling the race in favor of Kemp early Tuesday evening setting up a monumental rematch that will determine the fate of Georgia’s political landscape.

”I mean I think it’s going to be close and nobody knows what’s going to happen. These are two formidable candidates who have both built real organizations with both building real political skills,” shared Dr. Tamas. “It’s rare to see this kind of a battle developing.”

Making for an epic race once again between Abrams and Kemp come November.

“I can ensure you, even in the general election, that is going to be one of the most watched races on election night November 8th,” exclaimed MacManus.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a number of races in the Georgia primary election.
Polls close in 2022 Ga. primary elections; election results pouring in
Police said the victim was visiting a friend in the 200 block of W. Tift Avenue when someone...
Albany stabbing incident under investigation
Peyton Gaines, 22, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.
Valdosta man arrested in shaken baby death
Chris Cohilas has been the Dougherty County Commission chairman for eight years.
Cohilas talks Dougherty commission chairman transition; Heard to take office in January
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas will address the county Wednesday afternoon...
WATCH: Cohilas addresses county as outgoing Dougherty commission chairman

Latest News

He was charged with child molestation and sexual battery.
Man arrested in Cordele child molestation incident
In one executive order, Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of the state’s gas tax on...
Kemp extends gas tax suspension, state of emergency on supply chain disruptions
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
WALB
Jalon Heard swears in as Cordele Police Chief