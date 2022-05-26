New Thomasville soup kitchen helping alleviate food insecurity

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A free hot meal will now be easily accessible for some people struggling with food insecurity as a new soup kitchen plans to serve just that and more.

The Building the House of Faith with Faith Soup Kitchen is at 1332 West Jackson Street and is open from 1-2 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Rev. Dr. Daniel Brown opened the soup kitchen about two weeks ago and said it’s a revival of the original soup kitchen, The Rescue Mission Soup Kitchen, that has been closed down for two years.

“By that time, we came into an understanding that there had to be another soup kitchen to come to Thomasville. We didn’t want that to stop. We didn’t want that legacy to stop,” Brown said.

Dr. Daniel Brown is hoping that opening the soup kitchen will help those suffering from food insecurity. (WALB)

From there, Brown decided to travel from Tallahassee each day to establish the soup kitchen. He said tons of donations and support were poured into getting the doors open for the community and he hopes it will serve as a vital resource to those wondering where their next meal will come from.

“It’s by faith that I do what I do. It’s because of the love of God that’s inside of me,” he said.

The need for a soup kitchen was crucial as food insecurity is a continuous problem in Thomas County. According to map.feedingamerica.org, more than 6,000 people suffer from food insecurity. Thomas County’s food insecurity rate is at 14.6%.

Brown said each meal served will be one less hungry person on the street.

“It’s a blessing to have that back in our community. It really helps,” Sam Hadley, Thomasville resident, said.

Hadley said he believes there will be a change throughout the community with the new addition of the soup kitchen. (WALB)

Hadley has lived in Thomasville all his life and said he’s seen tons of families suffer from food insecurity.

“It’s very essential. A lot of people don’t get a daily eat on these streets,” Hadley said.

Hadley has been using the new resource since it opened and said it’s helped him financially.

“It really helps to administer and feed the community. It helps financially. It brings the lower community back up,” he said.

Meals like spaghetti are served throughout the week at the Thomasville soup kitchen. (WALB)

Anyone who comes into the soup kitchen will not only get a hot meal but will also be able to eat indoors and use the bathroom. And soup is actually one thing that isn’t on the menu at the new facility.

“Mondays we may have sausage, rice and beans and on Tuesday, we may have chicken, rice and cabbage and so forth. Come on down if you’re hungry,” Brown said.

A grand opening will also happen on June 11 at 11 a.m. Anyone is also encouraged to come out and not only receive free food but also free entertainment.

Brown is not only looking for people in need but also volunteers to help with his mission.

Anyone who wants to help serve, donate food or contribute monetary donations is asked to contact him at (850) 567-3500.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.