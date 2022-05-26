Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man arrested in Cordele child molestation incident

He was charged with child molestation and sexual battery.
He was charged with child molestation and sexual battery.(Gray News)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing charges in connection to a child molestation incident in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Police said in late April, it was reported that a 16-year-old was “the victim of sexual battery and child molestation.”

Police said the victim’s cell phone was collected as evidence.

On May 20, police arrested Paul Willis at his home. He was charged with child molestation and sexual battery.

He was taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or the non-emergency line at (229) 276-2690.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a number of races in the Georgia primary election.
Polls close in 2022 Ga. primary elections; election results pouring in
Police said the victim was visiting a friend in the 200 block of W. Tift Avenue when someone...
Albany stabbing incident under investigation
Peyton Gaines, 22, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.
Valdosta man arrested in shaken baby death
Chris Cohilas has been the Dougherty County Commission chairman for eight years.
Cohilas talks Dougherty commission chairman transition; Heard to take office in January
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas will address the county Wednesday afternoon...
WATCH: Cohilas addresses county as outgoing Dougherty commission chairman

Latest News

In one executive order, Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of the state’s gas tax on...
Kemp extends gas tax suspension, state of emergency on supply chain disruptions
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
WALB
Jalon Heard swears in as Cordele Police Chief
Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election.
Political Scientists weigh in on the Georgia primaries