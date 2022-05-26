Man arrested in Cordele child molestation incident

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing charges in connection to a child molestation incident in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Police said in late April, it was reported that a 16-year-old was “the victim of sexual battery and child molestation.”

Police said the victim’s cell phone was collected as evidence.

On May 20, police arrested Paul Willis at his home. He was charged with child molestation and sexual battery.

He was taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or the non-emergency line at (229) 276-2690.

