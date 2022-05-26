Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lee Co. Animal Shelter cutting adoption fees during June

By Jim Wallace
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Animal Shelter is aiming to get shelter animals into loving homes.

Dana Mathis with Lee County Animal Shelter joined WALB’s Jim Wallace on Thursday to talk about an adoption event open to the community.

“Dana, it is springtime and that means we are going to have more puppies and kittens that are in the community and also at the animal shelter. Tell us about the Lee County Animal Shelter right now,” said Wallace.

“Right now, we are fixing to move into the month of June and we are going to have a June adoption event where we are going to cut the adoption fees to half price. Our main goal is to get our animals out into loving homes. And right now for the dogs, the adoption fee would be $60 or $65, whether it’s a male or female. The cats are going to be $35 or $42 dollars, depending on whether you want a male or female. And that includes all the shots, their spay, or either neuter. Microchip for the dog, feline testing for the cat. It’s a great deal if you are looking to add an animal to your home,” Mathis said.

“And a lot of people are looking for pets. You have looked at all these dogs and made sure they are good pets?” Wallace asked.

“Oh absolutely. They are precious. We work with them, we take them out, let them play, and make sure they are going to be, which ones are compatible, are going to be able to go to a home with another pet. And starting in June also, we are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, we are open for appointments only from 4 to 5:30 p.m. That way if you are not able to get there in the middle of the day you can call, and set up an appointment. You are welcome to bring your animal from home and we will take it if you are interested. We will take the animal and take them outside together and make sure they are great companions and get along before you take them home,” replied Mathis.

“So this is a good deal, and all through June prices are cut in half?”

“Yes, sir.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a number of races in the Georgia primary election.
Polls close in 2022 Ga. primary elections; election results pouring in
Police said the victim was visiting a friend in the 200 block of W. Tift Avenue when someone...
Albany stabbing incident under investigation
Peyton Gaines, 22, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.
Valdosta man arrested in shaken baby death
Chris Cohilas has been the Dougherty County Commission chairman for eight years.
Cohilas talks Dougherty commission chairman transition; Heard to take office in January
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday

Latest News

A new Thomasville soup kitchen has been serving the community for two weeks.
New Thomasville soup kitchen helping alleviate food insecurity
City of Albany
Downtown Albany launches e-gift card program
The City of Thomasville Utilities is encouraging participation in ‘Project SHARE.’
Thomasville Utilities encourages participation in ‘Project SHARE’
Mary Ann Petty has been with the City of Albany for 50 years as of May 29. Her service has...
City of Albany celebrates Mary Petty’s 50 years of dedicated service