Lee Co. Animal Shelter cutting adoption fees during June

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Animal Shelter is aiming to get shelter animals into loving homes.

Dana Mathis with Lee County Animal Shelter joined WALB’s Jim Wallace on Thursday to talk about an adoption event open to the community.

“Dana, it is springtime and that means we are going to have more puppies and kittens that are in the community and also at the animal shelter. Tell us about the Lee County Animal Shelter right now,” said Wallace.

“Right now, we are fixing to move into the month of June and we are going to have a June adoption event where we are going to cut the adoption fees to half price. Our main goal is to get our animals out into loving homes. And right now for the dogs, the adoption fee would be $60 or $65, whether it’s a male or female. The cats are going to be $35 or $42 dollars, depending on whether you want a male or female. And that includes all the shots, their spay, or either neuter. Microchip for the dog, feline testing for the cat. It’s a great deal if you are looking to add an animal to your home,” Mathis said.

“And a lot of people are looking for pets. You have looked at all these dogs and made sure they are good pets?” Wallace asked.

“Oh absolutely. They are precious. We work with them, we take them out, let them play, and make sure they are going to be, which ones are compatible, are going to be able to go to a home with another pet. And starting in June also, we are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, we are open for appointments only from 4 to 5:30 p.m. That way if you are not able to get there in the middle of the day you can call, and set up an appointment. You are welcome to bring your animal from home and we will take it if you are interested. We will take the animal and take them outside together and make sure they are great companions and get along before you take them home,” replied Mathis.

“So this is a good deal, and all through June prices are cut in half?”

“Yes, sir.”

