Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Kemp extends gas tax suspension, state of emergency on supply chain disruptions

In one executive order, Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of the state’s gas tax on...
In one executive order, Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of the state’s gas tax on fuel. The second renews the state of emergency for supply chain disruptions.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders tackling the financial burden on Georgians from inflation and addressing supply chain issues, his office said in a release.

In one executive order, Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of the state’s gas tax on fuel. The second executive order renews the state of emergency for supply chain disruptions.

Both will be in effect until July 14.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a number of races in the Georgia primary election.
Polls close in 2022 Ga. primary elections; election results pouring in
Police said the victim was visiting a friend in the 200 block of W. Tift Avenue when someone...
Albany stabbing incident under investigation
Peyton Gaines, 22, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.
Valdosta man arrested in shaken baby death
"Vote here" sign outside of the Edison precinct.
Calhoun County judge talks provisional ballots
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas will address the county Wednesday afternoon...
WATCH: Cohilas addresses county as outgoing Dougherty commission chairman

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
WALB
Jalon Heard swears in as Cordele Police Chief
Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election.
Political Scientists weigh in on the Georgia primaries
The newly appointed police chief in Cordele Jalon Heard.
Jalon Heard sworn in as new Cordele police chief