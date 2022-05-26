Kemp extends gas tax suspension, state of emergency on supply chain disruptions

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders tackling the financial burden on Georgians from inflation and addressing supply chain issues, his office said in a release.

In one executive order, Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of the state’s gas tax on fuel. The second executive order renews the state of emergency for supply chain disruptions.

Both will be in effect until July 14.

