Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Jalon Heard swears in as Cordele Police Chief

The city of Cordele is celebrating their newly appointed police chief
The newly appointed police chief in Cordele Jalon Heard.
The newly appointed police chief in Cordele Jalon Heard.(WALB)
By Heidi Paxson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Community members in Cordele are celebrating their newly appointed police chief, with hopes of department employees becoming a family once again.

Jalon Heard has been serving as interim police chief since February.

Heard is looking to build both manpower and morale within the department.

He has a military background and 15 years of experience in law enforcement. Heard says he steers the ship, but it’s just as important to recognize the ones putting in the hard work.

Chief Jalon Heard has been selected as Cordele’s Police Chief. Chief Jalon Heard honorably served in the United States...

Posted by Cordele Police Department on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Wednesday was a celebration for him and other newly promoted officers. But Chief heard plans to pick up right where he left off before taking an oath.

The newly appointed police chief in Cordele Jalon Heard.
The newly appointed police chief in Cordele Jalon Heard.(WALB)

“Even before today, I had been the official chief and I’ve been doing things and working towards my long-term goals as I’ve been named chief,” Heard said. “I was kind of preparing for it as I was the interim chief in hopes I would be here. But I didn’t want to leave the agency in a bad situation, so I at least wanted to get the agency to a stable place.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a number of races in the Georgia primary election.
Polls close in 2022 Ga. primary elections; election results pouring in
Police said the victim was visiting a friend in the 200 block of W. Tift Avenue when someone...
Albany stabbing incident under investigation
Peyton Gaines, 22, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.
Valdosta man arrested in shaken baby death
"Vote here" sign outside of the Edison precinct.
Calhoun County judge talks provisional ballots
APD said the 22-year-old victim was initially taken to Phoebe and rushed into surgery after...
Woman airlifted to Macon hospital after Albany shooting

Latest News

Pictures from the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.
Warning signs to look for to help prevent school shootings
Insurance coverage on home value increases
Insurance coverage on home value increases
WALB
Warning Signs to Look for to Help Prevent School Shootings
WALB
Dougherty Co. Commission chairman-elect talks 2023 agenda