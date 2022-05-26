Jalon Heard swears in as Cordele Police Chief

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Community members in Cordele are celebrating their newly appointed police chief, with hopes of department employees becoming a family once again.

Jalon Heard has been serving as interim police chief since February.

Heard is looking to build both manpower and morale within the department.

He has a military background and 15 years of experience in law enforcement. Heard says he steers the ship, but it’s just as important to recognize the ones putting in the hard work.

Chief Jalon Heard has been selected as Cordele’s Police Chief. Chief Jalon Heard honorably served in the United States... Posted by Cordele Police Department on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Wednesday was a celebration for him and other newly promoted officers. But Chief heard plans to pick up right where he left off before taking an oath.

The newly appointed police chief in Cordele Jalon Heard. (WALB)

“Even before today, I had been the official chief and I’ve been doing things and working towards my long-term goals as I’ve been named chief,” Heard said. “I was kind of preparing for it as I was the interim chief in hopes I would be here. But I didn’t want to leave the agency in a bad situation, so I at least wanted to get the agency to a stable place.”

