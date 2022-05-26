Heroes Among Us: Angie Palmer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every month, WALB and Montlick and Associates join together to say thank you to a South Georgian who has served our country selflessly.

Angie Palmer graduated from Albany High School in 1980.

A few years later, she was a single parent and needed a change that would help her family.

“I was trying to provide for me and my daughter, and it ultimately led me to the military. At the time that I joined, the Army was the only branch that was taking single parents,” Palmer said.

So, she went into the U.S. Army when she was around 22-years-old. She served nine years.

“I think it was the best part of my life,” she explained. “It helped me discipline-wise on a lot of different areas of my life.”

Being stationed in places like Texas and Germany allowed Palmer’s worldview to grow as well.

“I think it allows you to experience other cultures,” she said. “Your mind is expanded. You’re not so in a little box.”

Angie Palmer graduated from Albany High School in 1980. A few years later, she was a single parent and needed a change that would help her family. So, she went into the U.S. Army. (Source: WALB)

She worked as a communications specialist, which eventually brought her into the Gulf War.

“We had just acquired a new communication system, which allowed cellular telephone service for the commanders,” Palmer explained. “It was a very new system. We were the first ones to get it. And so of course, when you go to war, you want to take your best and that was our newest and best.”

Palmer said she doesn’t talk much about what she experienced during that time.

“It was a memorable experience since I survived it, you know?” she said. “Unexplainable really. It was like nothing else.”

However, she doesn’t regret serving.

“I don’t know many veterans that would not say that, ‘we will go back into the country,’” she explained. “I love what my country is supposed to stand for and grateful that I had the opportunity to help protect, you know our customs and beliefs here.”

If you know a special military hero you want to nominate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.