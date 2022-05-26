Ask the Expert
Wet & Stormy turns Sunsational by Saturday
rab your umbrella, you're gonna need it. Today we're already seeing light rain this morning a slower commute because of the wet conditions and then this afterno
By Chris Zelman
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Grab your umbrella, you’re gonna need it. Today we’re already seeing light rain this morning a slower commute because of the wet conditions and then this afternoon, we’re gonna see widespread showers and thunderstorms we’ll get into the mid 80s And then Temperatures will fall back into the 70s very humid conditions. And again, these thunderstorms could pack a punch and we have a marginal risk for severe storms, damaging wind threat and hail threat. It’s a 5% chance isolated 20 to 32% chance they’ll go from 1pm this afternoon to 9pm but it’s already wet this morning. Showers and storms linger through this evening 75 to 72 and showers and storms will likely even in the overnight hours 69 But guess what, right when we get to the start of the weekend, we dry out so Friday look at this we’ll see gradual clearing temperatures getting into the mid 80s and lows will be falling into the low 60s So the last gasp of some cooler air as we get warmer heading. into Memorial Day into the low 90s range chances 20% or less

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

