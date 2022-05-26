Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

A slight risk, which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather risk level, will be in effect for those west of a line from Cordele to Pelham to Cario, including Albany.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The severe threat has been upgraded to a slight risk for those who live west of a line from...

Posted by Chris Zelman WALB on Thursday, May 26, 2022

The projected timing is 1-7 p.m.

Primary threats for the slight risk include a 15% chance of damaging winds and flash flooding, a 5% chance of large hail and a 2% tornado chance.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

If there is severe weather in your area and you are able to safely take photos and video, send them below:

