First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.
A slight risk, which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather risk level, will be in effect for those west of a line from Cordele to Pelham to Cario, including Albany.
The projected timing is 1-7 p.m.
Primary threats for the slight risk include a 15% chance of damaging winds and flash flooding, a 5% chance of large hail and a 2% tornado chance.
