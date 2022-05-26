Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Final episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ airs Thursday

In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a...
In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a taping of "The Ellen Show" in Burbank, Calif. The program won outstanding entertainment talk show at the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After 19 seasons and 64 daytime Emmy awards, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is saying goodbye.

Thursday will be the final show.

DeGeneres said, “As great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

But her next challenge is still up in the air. She might just relax for a bit, though DeGeneres herself admitted that’s not her style.

The stand-up comedian turned actress was the first lead actor in a sitcom to come out as gay in 1997. A few years later, she started “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

There have been some bumps along the way, including reports last summer of a toxic work environment.

But DeGeneres said the drama isn’t why she’s ending the show, calling her staff her “family and best friends.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a number of races in the Georgia primary election.
Polls close in 2022 Ga. primary elections; election results pouring in
Police said the victim was visiting a friend in the 200 block of W. Tift Avenue when someone...
Albany stabbing incident under investigation
Peyton Gaines, 22, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.
Valdosta man arrested in shaken baby death
"Vote here" sign outside of the Edison precinct.
Calhoun County judge talks provisional ballots
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas will address the county Wednesday afternoon...
WATCH: Cohilas addresses county as outgoing Dougherty commission chairman

Latest News

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
A court rules that former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York...
Court rules Trump must answer questions under oath in N.Y. investigation
In one executive order, Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of the state’s gas tax on...
Kemp extends gas tax suspension, state of emergency on supply chain disruptions
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault