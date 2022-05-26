Ask the Expert
Downtown Albany launches e-gift card program

City of Albany
City of Albany(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Downtown Manager’s Office has announced a new Downtown Dollars program, a community-based digital gift card that makes shopping easy and helps keep spending locally.

You can now purchase a Downtown Dollar eGift Card online. The digital gift card can be used at any of the participating businesses in the Downtown Albany area.

Those who purchase the gift card can include a personal message that can be shared through email, text, or a printed version and it’s great for birthdays, holidays, etc.

For more information on the Downtown Dollars program or how to participate as a merchant, please call the Downtown Manager’s Office at (229) 483-7665.

