City of Albany celebrates Mary Petty’s 50 years of dedicated service

By Kim McCullough
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is celebrating its longest-standing employee for her dedication and service to the city.

Mary Ann Petty has been with the City of Albany for 50 years as of May 29. Her service has exclusively been with Utilities Administration.

In 1972, Petty began her career as a customer service records clerk with the Albany Water, Gas & Light Commission. She has moved up through the years to become the administrative services director for Albany’s Utility Administration Department.

To honor Petty, the city is throwing a 50th anniversary party for city staff and special guests of Petty at the Thronateeska Heritage Center, 100 W. Roosevelt Avenue, on Friday starting at 3 p.m.

Guests will are invited to enjoy food, dancing, and games.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

