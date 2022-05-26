Brother’s Corner Store ‘assassination plot’ trial underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been almost four years since a trip to an Albany convenience store changed a young woman’s life.

In late May of 2018, Andrea Willis was shot several times after entering the Brother’s Corner Convenience Store.

Four men were charged in this case, facing charges like conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

The four men that were charged in connection to the case. (WALB)

Now two of them are on trial, Earnest Hudson and Darrell Eiland.

The two men who are on trial. (WALB)

Video from WALB

In 2018, the Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards called the incident an “apparent assassination attempt.” Words Willis’ mother said she can’t forget.

WALB’s Molly Godley spoke with her mother, Bridgett Shealy who said even though the shooting didn’t take her daughter’s life it changed everything.

Bridgett Shealy is the mother of the victim, Andrea Willis. (WALB)

“After the shooting, she was left in a quadriplegic state. She has no use of her legs---no use of her hands or fingers. So whatever is going on with her, somebody has to do it. There’s nothing she can do for herself,” said Shealy.

In May 2018, Willis walked into Brother’s Corner Store off of Newton Road in Albany. Shealy said she walked in to get a cup of coffee.

“To come to my house. She was headed home,” said Shealy.

It was all caught on surveillance video. Shortly after Willis walked into the store, a man is seen pacing outside. He then walked in and started firing shots.

Surveillance footage show the moments leading up to Andrea Willis being shot. (WALB)

“It means that somebody tried to take my daughter’s life and basically, they did take her life. She passed away twice on the operating table. God just chose to spare her,” said Shealy.

For the past four years, Shealy said her daughter has missed out on close family members’ funerals and even her son’s birthday.

The incident left Andrea Willis paralyzed. (WALB)

“He’s 16 now. She hasn’t been able to attend any of his basketball games. He plays football, nothing he does she’s able to attend,” said Shealy.

Now that the trial is in progress Shealy says they want closure and justice.

“The only thing I could see come out of this is I know the person who tried to take my daughter’s life is getting what they deserve,” said Shealy.

To try and uncover what led up to this moment, the sergeant investigating the case took out search warrants, pulled telephone and Facebook messenger records, looked for fingerprints, and watched surveillance.

“I was looking for any evidence to help connect this crime that was committed against her,” he gave this testimony during Thursday’s trial.

Read the full indictment here:

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.