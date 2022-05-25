Valdosta man arrested in shaken baby death

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of his 8-eight-month old daughter, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Peyton Gaines, 22, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.

On May 13, police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Williams Street after Gaines called 911 about his daughter being unresponsive. The baby had a pulse and was taken to the hospital and eventually to Florida for further treatment.

Two days later, police were notified that the child was brain dead and injuries were consistent with non-accidental trauma. On May 16, Valdosta police said the child was pronounced dead.

An autopsy found the baby had internal abusive head trauma, which was consistent with violent shaking.

Gaines was taken into custody at the Valdosta Police Department.

“This was great teamwork by several organizations that worked together to ensure that this tragic incident was properly investigated, and the offender will be held accountable. To think that someone could injure their child in this manner is heartbreaking,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

