Unsettled weather through Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An active weather pattern brought another round of showers and thunderstorms to SGA Tuesday. A few strong-severe storms left behind several reports of downed trees, hail and thunderstorm wind gusts near 50mph. Overnight quiet but warm and muggy with lows around 70.

The rest of the week will be dominated by a tropical airmass dominates which keeps rain and storms likely through the first half of Friday. Thankfully a cold front slides east drying us out as the holiday weekend gets underway. Drier air behind the front also brings a brief drop in humidity before rising again Memorial Day.

Enjoy slightly lower temperatures with highs mid-upper 80s Thursday through Saturday. Getting hotter as 90s return Sunday into the holiday. Although rain chances are slim, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible but not a washout. Otherwise mostly dry with near to slightly above average temperatures next week. Highs rise into the low-mid 90s and lows mid-upper 60s with only a slight chance of rain.

