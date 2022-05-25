Ask the Expert
Rain and storms likely through Friday

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rainy weather continues with a few thunderstorms this evening. Although rain gradually tapers off, isolated showers are possible overnight into Thursday morning.

As a cold front slides east, rain and storms increase in coverage and intensity with heavy rain and frequent lightning Thursday afternoon and evening. There’s a Marginal Risk for damaging wind gusts and a low end threat for an isolated tornado.

Look for a break from this summer-like pattern once the cold front passes Friday evening. Drier air filters in just as the extended holiday period gets underway. Not as humid with very pleasant mid-upper 80s low 90s through the weekend. Hotter low-mid 90s and higher humidity creeps back on Memorial Day. Rain chances creep back but are slim through midweek.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

