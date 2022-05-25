Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Oreo and Ritz unite for ‘cookie cracker sandwich’

Ritz and Oreo team up for a sweet and salty snack and are giving away a thousand packs of "Oreo...
Ritz and Oreo team up for a sweet and salty snack and are giving away a thousand packs of "Oreo x Ritz."(Mondelez)
By CNN
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ritz and Oreo have teamed up for an interesting snack collaboration. It’s a sweet and salty fusion called “Oreo X Ritz.”

The treat is one part cracker and another part cookie joined together by a layer of peanut butter-flavored creme and a layer or cookie creme.

The two brands are owned by Mondelēz International.

The company has only produced 1,000 packs so far and is giving them away for free at oreo.com/ritz starting on Thursday.

If you want to try them, you just have to pay a shipping fee.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a number of races in the Georgia primary election.
Polls close in 2022 Ga. primary elections; election results pouring in
APD said the 22-year-old victim was initially taken to Phoebe and rushed into surgery after...
Woman airlifted to Macon hospital after Albany shooting
Mykera Jones is considered armed and dangerous.
Dawson police on the hunt for wanted woman
"Vote here" sign outside of the Edison precinct.
Calhoun County judge talks provisional ballots
(Source: WALB)
Ryan Duke sentenced in Tara Grinstead case

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke from the floor of the Senate Wednesday about the...
Schumer urges Senate action in wake of Uvalde school shooting
FILE - House Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker voiced his opinion a day after a gunman killed...
House official: Lawmakers should not carry guns at Capitol
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Congressional Budget Office says inflation to last into 2023
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden signs policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death