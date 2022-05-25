Some of us got some pretty good rain yesterday hmm And we also unfortunately had some damaging wind gusts and some hail to it was focused a little bit more East between highway 319 in the Flint River on our Tuesday. What about our Wednesday? Well, it’s going to be the western communities that will get the wettest today and have that threat for some stronger storms as well. We start off mild this morning to muggy lower 70s We’ll get into the 80s around 10 o’clock and then top off near 90 here in Albany we will see a scattering of showers and storms West will be best today. It rhymes and it works for us. Let’s talk about future clouds and radar. You can see the showers and storms starting to percolate down there towards Johnstown, Florida along the sea breeze. And so Seminole Lake Seminole into Seminole County into Decatur county gets wet first, one o’clock or so to three o’clock into Blakely and in through Colquitt, Georgia, and then up towards fort Gaines Cuthberts around three o’clock four o’clock into Stewart County in Webster County. And you can see that rain chances will begin to diminish as we go into the evening hours so there is a marginal risk for severe storms running from Americus down towards Newton to Bainbridge westward. 5% chance of damaging wind gusts your evening plan or a shower thunderstorm chances will begin to diminish 80 to 75. from seven to 11pm. Overnight forecast calls for mild mostly cloudy 70 degrees and a rain chance at 20%. All right, we do have a funnel system that will be progressing towards us and that’s what’s helping to really pull up the Gulf of Mexico mold moisture across our area and we may even see a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the morning on Thursday. But the main activity will come into the afternoon and you can see these thunderstorms will be packing a punch as they move into the area around three to four o’clock and then coming right across the Flint River around six to seven o’clock and then weakened as they move eastward towards highway 319 And I 75 there will be another development of showers and storms in the eastern communities on Friday from mid morning into the early afternoon. But after that it looks like the drier air will move in and yes less humid. I mean our dew points are in the 70s this morning, they’ll be down into the 50s as we go into our Saturday so here’s a severe threat for Thursday. It goes from one to 8pm 5% chance of damaging winds and large hail and will introduce a chance of a tornado too.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

