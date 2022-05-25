Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing 6-year-old girl from South Georgia

Madelynn Smith
Madelynn Smith(GBI)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESUP, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Jesup Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 6-year-old girl from Wayne County.

Officials say Madelynn Smith was last seen on May 24 around 6:45 p.m. at 300 Sunset Boulevard, Apt. 3, in Jesup.

Madelynn is described as a Black female, 3 feet tall, 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and her hair is in braids. Officials say she may be in the company of a 30-year-old Black female who is 4′7″ tall, 155 pounds with brown hair. They are believed to be traveling in a brown 2010 Buick Enclave with Georgia tag TCZ1091.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Madelynn Smith, please contact 911 or the Jesup Police Department at (912) 427-1300.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are a number of races in the Georgia primary election.
Polls close in 2022 Ga. primary elections; election results pouring in
APD said the 22-year-old victim was initially taken to Phoebe and rushed into surgery after...
Woman airlifted to Macon hospital after Albany shooting
Mykera Jones is considered armed and dangerous.
Dawson police on the hunt for wanted woman
"Vote here" sign outside of the Edison precinct.
Calhoun County judge talks provisional ballots
(Source: WALB)
Ryan Duke sentenced in Tara Grinstead case

Latest News

Chris Cohilas has been the Dougherty County Commission chairman for eight years.
Cohilas talks Dougherty commission chairman transition; Heard to take office in January
Gov. Kemp provides a school safety update following Texas mass shooting
Albany State University (Source: WALB)
ASU’s education program recognized among best in the nation
Peyton Gaines, 22, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.
Valdosta man arrested in shaken baby death