ASU’s education program recognized among best in the nation

Albany State University (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University’s (ASU) undergraduate elementary education program has been recognized as among the best in the nation by the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ).

The NCTQ is a national research and policy organization that evaluates and provides information and guidance to ensure that every child has an effective leader.

In a recent report, the NCTQ evaluated over 1,100 programs and identified 79 exemplar programs that meet 100% of the recommended instructional hours across all mathematics.

The undergraduate elementary education program at ASU was evaluated and received an A+ designation.

“A national recognition like this one both reinforces the institutional standards of success, and our mission to invest in and produce exceptional future educators,” said Albany State University President Marion Ross Fedrick. “This achievement honors the School of Education’s commitment to being a leader and at the top of its class.”

Read the full release here.

