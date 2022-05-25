Ask the Expert
Albany stabbing incident under investigation

Police said the victim was visiting a friend in the 200 block of W. Tift Avenue when someone...
Police said the victim was visiting a friend in the 200 block of W. Tift Avenue when someone forced their way into the home and stabbed them in the leg.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is recovering from a stab wound after someone forced their way into his friend’s house while the victim was there, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police responded to the emergency center at Phoebe about a man with a deep stab wound to his leg.

Police said the victim was visiting a friend in the 200 block of W. Tift Avenue when someone forced their way into the home and stabbed them in the leg.

Police said the suspect ran after the stabbing.

No charges have been filed and the incident is still under investigation, according to APD.

