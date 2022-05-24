Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Trump’s inaugural chair pleads not guilty to latest charges

FILE - Tom Barrack, chairman of President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, speaks at a...
FILE - Tom Barrack, chairman of President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, speaks at a pre-inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Jan. 19, 2017.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The chair of former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the latest charges in an indictment accusing him of secretly working for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump’s foreign policy.

Wealthy businessman Tom Barrack, who was arrested last year and released on $250 million bail, entered the plea during a remote court appearance before a Brooklyn federal court judge.

He pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements at a June 2019 interview with federal agents. An updated indictment had been filed earlier this month.

The trial for the Los Angeles-based private equity manager is scheduled to begin with jury selection in late August.

In 2017, he was a key figure in UAE investments in a tech fund and real estate totaling $374 million.

Prosecutors say Barrack sought to leverage lucrative international business deals with the United Arab Emirates to benefit the political agendas of both the Trump campaign and the UAE.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Ryan Duke sentenced in Tara Grinstead case
APD said the 22-year-old victim was initially taken to Phoebe and rushed into surgery after...
Woman airlifted to Macon hospital after Albany shooting
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
Mykera Jones is considered armed and dangerous.
Dawson police on the hunt for wanted woman
APD looking for robbery suspects after snatching at Dollar Tree
APD looking for robbery suspects after snatching at Dollar Tree

Latest News

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
AERIALS: Police on the scene of fatal shooting at Texas school
Police responded to an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Hospital: 2 dead after shooting at Uvalde, Texas, school
WATCH: 5-year-old steals the show with walk-up dance at T-ball game
AP sources: President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on policing on the second...
AP sources: Biden to sign executive order on policing
The message for millions, as hurricane season nears, is to prepare for more, fast-moving...
NOAA lays out forecast for 2022 hurricane season