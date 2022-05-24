ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday morning lows will be getting down into the 70s and potentially upper 60s. A few areas of fog cannot be rolled out either. A stray shower or two is also possible. Tuesday, we will actually have a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms and once again during the afternoon and evening. Thanks to this very prominent tropical airmass, this is why showers will continue on Tuesday. This environment is supportive of strong to severe thunderstorms, so this is why we are once again under that one out of five chance for strong to even severe storms, which is a marginal risk, on Tuesday. The highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. We’ll continue to see that tropical moisture hang around even once we get into Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Eventually, there will be a brief period of drying time Wednesday morning, but this may not impact our rain chances for the afternoon, and evening very much. So we keep a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Temperatures on Wednesday will be sitting in the upper 80s and low 90s with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. A cold front begins working its way closer to SWGA Thursday into Friday. This is why we’re keeping a fairly high chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Current guidance does not have any signs of severe weather yet, but a strong to even severe storm could be possible on Thursday. Once we get to Friday, that cold front passes, bringing in a drier period for Southwest Georgia. We will drop those rain chances into the weekend. Along with drier conditions lasting until Sunday highs return us back into the low 90s.

