Less wet on Wednesday. Thunderstorms return Thursday.
By Chris Zelman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
And we’re starting off this morning with a lot of clouds around 70 degrees. We should stay dry right through the midday hours what temperatures would get in the upper 80s. We’ll reach 90 on this election day. Probably that’s the best time to get get out and vote right before lunchtime. early afternoon and showers and storms will start to overtake us rain chances coming up to 50% by around 4pm And some of these storms could be strong. We do have a marginal risk for severe storms. It’s time it’s damaging winds and large hail tornado threat is less than 2% chance your evening plan are scattered showers and storms 81 To 78 to 74 and then for tonight showers and storms winding down 70 degrees the rain chances will be lowest tomorrow but coming right backup to widespread activity drier this weekend less humid and cooler daytime highs and low humidity lots of sunshine and temperatures that low 60s waking up on Saturday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

