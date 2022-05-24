Derrick Harris is returning to his old stomping grounds

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A new era is upon us down in Camilla..

The Mitchell County’s girls basketball team just found their new head coach and this coach won’t have to go too far and better yet.. this is his old stomping grounds.

Head coach Derrick Harris from Westwood’s girls basketball team is returning to Mitchell County High School.

Coach Harris said when he heard that the job was open it was like a dream come true.

So he immediately looked into it and went and got the job.

Throughout his 5 year tenure as the wildcats head coach, he went undefeated one season, won 3 state championships, and 5 region titles.

He will now have the task of trying to instill his winning ways into a program that went 1-24 last year.

“It’s going to be a challenge but once you get the girls to believe in themselves and having fun and getting back into basketball. We’re going to start off at the bottom, we’re going to start at the base, I’m going to build a program and the program is going to start at the elementary school, all the way to middle school. So with that being said we’re just going to start off with the basics, fundamentals drills. The girls are going to be very coachable and that’s the only thing I’m going to ask them, coachable and I could lead them to the promise land” said Harris.

That guide to the promise land will have his son coach karter right by his side during the games.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.