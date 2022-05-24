Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Derrick Harris is returning to his old stomping grounds

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A new era is upon us down in Camilla..

The Mitchell County’s girls basketball team just found their new head coach and this coach won’t have to go too far and better yet.. this is his old stomping grounds.

Head coach Derrick Harris from Westwood’s girls basketball team is returning to Mitchell County High School.

Coach Harris said when he heard that the job was open it was like a dream come true.

So he immediately looked into it and went and got the job.

Throughout his 5 year tenure as the wildcats head coach, he went undefeated one season, won 3 state championships, and 5 region titles.

He will now have the task of trying to instill his winning ways into a program that went 1-24 last year.

“It’s going to be a challenge but once you get the girls to believe in themselves and having fun and getting back into basketball. We’re going to start off at the bottom, we’re going to start at the base, I’m going to build a program and the program is going to start at the elementary school, all the way to middle school. So with that being said we’re just going to start off with the basics, fundamentals drills. The girls are going to be very coachable and that’s the only thing I’m going to ask them, coachable and I could lead them to the promise land” said Harris.

That guide to the promise land will have his son coach karter right by his side during the games.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Ryan Duke sentenced in Tara Grinstead case
APD said the 22-year-old victim was initially taken to Phoebe and rushed into surgery after...
Woman airlifted to Macon hospital after Albany shooting
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
Mykera Jones is considered armed and dangerous.
Dawson police on the hunt for wanted woman
The school is set to open on August 3rd
Life Preparatory School for Boys moving forward with first informational meeting

Latest News

Monroe and Westover met on Thursday night to close spring camp
Monroe downs Westover in second Milton “June Bug” Griffin Classic
The Packers offensive line goes through a drill during practice
Packers growing in first spring under Calhoun
The Bulldogs downed Pace in two games to advance to the State Championship series
Thomasville baseball sweeps Pace in Final Four
The Patriots get set to begin a drill at practice
Westover enters year two under Adam Miller