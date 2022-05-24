Calhoun County judge talks provisional ballots

EDISON, Ga. (WALB)- In Calhoun County Tuesday, voting machines were down for a bit.

One woman said she was concerned she and some others were given a provisional ballot that was thrown into a duffel bag.

Court Judge for Calhoun County Judge Annie Holder said the machines were also not working when the polls opened Tuesday morning.

She says the head of Dominion Voting Systems was working on the machine and at last check, only one machine was down.

The machines are supposed to issue a voter’s access card. Those voters are supposed to take that card to the voting machine where it will pull up a ballot.

But if those machines are not working, they issue provisional ballots.

Even though some people have concerns about Dominion Voting Systems, Judge Holder told me that’s what the Secretary of State’s office requires them to use.

But despite the chaos of the day, one 94-year-old woman by the name of Mildred L. Howard tells me she is happy to get out and vote and encourages others to do so as well.

“I think we should get out and vote so that the government will know what’s going on and what we need. And maybe it can be improved to help us,” she said.

