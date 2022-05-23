Woman airlifted to Macon hospital after Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was airlifted to a Macon hospital after being shot multiple times, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

APD said the 22-year-old victim was initially taken to Phoebe and rushed into surgery after being shot multiple times inside a black SUV.

On Monday, around 4:10 a.m., a hospital security officer reported hearing a car horn outside. He reported while checking outside, the victim was bent over inside the car, unable to talk.

Witnesses told APD they saw two men jump out of the SUV and into another vehicle. First, responding officers found the black SUV parked in front of the emergency room, which also had several bullet holes in the windows and doors.

The Crime Scene Unit was called to collect evidence at the scene and had the vehicle towed to the LEC for processing.

The victim was airlifted to Macon for further treatment.

Investigators say they are working to determine where the shooting happened.

If anyone has information about the shooting incident, they can call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 to speak with an investigator in the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

