Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Woman airlifted to Macon hospital after Albany shooting

APD said the 22-year-old victim was initially taken to Phoebe and rushed into surgery after...
APD said the 22-year-old victim was initially taken to Phoebe and rushed into surgery after being shot multiple times inside a black SUV.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was airlifted to a Macon hospital after being shot multiple times, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

APD said the 22-year-old victim was initially taken to Phoebe and rushed into surgery after being shot multiple times inside a black SUV.

On Monday, around 4:10 a.m., a hospital security officer reported hearing a car horn outside. He reported while checking outside, the victim was bent over inside the car, unable to talk.

Witnesses told APD they saw two men jump out of the SUV and into another vehicle. First, responding officers found the black SUV parked in front of the emergency room, which also had several bullet holes in the windows and doors.

The Crime Scene Unit was called to collect evidence at the scene and had the vehicle towed to the LEC for processing.

The victim was airlifted to Macon for further treatment.

Investigators say they are working to determine where the shooting happened.

If anyone has information about the shooting incident, they can call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 to speak with an investigator in the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Ryan Duke sentenced in Tara Grinstead case
A fire occurred around 12a.m. Saturday.
Update: 2 dogs missing after Albany house fire
The mother has spoken in front of the school board and said she still hasn't gotten any answers.
Lee Co. mom searching for solutions after daughter’s bullying incident
APD is investigating a Dunkin' Donuts car crash.
APD investing Dunkin’ Donuts car crash
After the city’s fourth homicide in the last six days, loved ones are mourning the loss of...
Mother shot and killed five days after her 5-year-old son’s funeral

Latest News

APD looking for robbery suspects after snatching at Dollar Tree
APD looking for robbery suspects after snatching at Dollar Tree
He was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with aggravated...
Valdosta man charged with battery, aggravated assault after incident
Red or blue? A look at Georgia’s electorate ahead of the primary
Red or blue? A look at Georgia’s electorate ahead of the primary
Life Preparatory School for Boys moving forward with first informational meeting
Life Preparatory School for Boys moving forward with first informational meeting