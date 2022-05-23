Wild Adventures offering free military admission during Memorial Day weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - During Memorial Day weekend, all active and retired military can receive free admission to Wild Adventures.

“It is just one of the many ways we try to express our gratitude to the men and women who protect our freedom and serve our communities,” said Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager.

Any active or retired military member can receive free single admission from May 27-30 with a valid military ID or DD-214 form. Up to six individuals in the member’s party can also receive $10 off a single-day admission.

“We are also inviting the rest of the community to follow our service members’ example and give back,” said Floyd. “Throughout Memorial Day Weekend, you can receive ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ single-day admission with a non-perishable food donation to Second Harvest of South Georgia.”

Donations valued at $10 or more can be brought to any on-park ticketing location to receive the Buy One, Get One Free offer from May 27-30. For unlimited admission throughout the 2022 season, guests can purchase a 2022 Season Pass, starting at $99.99 plus tax.

Additionally, members of the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard are recognized in the park’s new Armed Services Honor Garden sponsored by Humana.

The Armed Services Honor Garden, located near the lake at the heart of the park, features a flag and a seal representing each branch of the United States Armed Forces. The new location is also situated directly across from the recently updated and renamed American Flyers ride.

For more information, you can visit the Wild Adventures Theme Park website.

