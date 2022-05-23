Advertisement

Who was Tara Grinstead?

Tara Grinstead, an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen, disappeared in October 2005.
Tara Grinstead, an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen, disappeared in October 2005.
By Jordan Barela
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Tara Grinstead.

A name that continues to ring through the small town of Ocilla since the October 2005 weekend she disappeared.

Her name became synonymous with missing posters, local and national news reports, and even a true crime podcast.

Her name became the center of an over a decade-long murder case where two men were charged in connection to her death — one of them was acquitted of murder charges on Friday and the other was convicted and still facing charges related to covering up her death.

Her name became one of four small words that started an almost 17-year nightmare her family hasn’t been able to wake up from: “They can’t find Tara.”

Who was the woman behind those missing posters? Who was the woman whose life was tragically cut short and whose death left her family with painful questions they won’t get answers to?

Tara was a teacher at Irwin County High School. Tara was a beauty queen. Beyond the tiaras and sashes she won, Tara was a mentor and supporter of all the young girls that came up in the pageant world behind her, wanting to be just like her.

Like the void left behind by Tara’s tragic death, her sister Anita Grinstead Gattis said Ryan Duke’s trial, who was the one facing murder charges, was barren of anything about Tara’s character.

She filled in those blanks on Monday while giving a statement before the judge handed down Ryan Duke’s sentence.

“Tara was a Christian. That’s who Tara Grinstead was.”
“Tara loved children. That’s who Tara Grinstead was.”
“Tara loved the Lord. That’s who Tara Grinstead was.”
“Tara was an exemplary daughter. That’s who Tara Grinstead was.”
“Tara was a dedicated teacher who was adored by her students. That’s who Tara Grinstead was.”
“Tara was a faithful and devoted friend to all that knew her. That’s who Tara Grinstead was.”

Gattis said Tara “deserves and needs justice for the crimes committed against her.”

Clutching a scrapbook full of photos of Tara and Tara’s Bible, Gattis said Monday she’s happy the family is getting some kind of justice — and feels like she could have done more.

“Tara — I’m sorry I failed you because she’s not here. There’s some part of me that feels like there should’ve been something I could’ve done to protect my sister from what happened. But when there are monsters walking among us — that don’t look like monsters — how do you provide protection from that,” she said.

