WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for Ryan Duke underway in Irwin County

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, a verdict was reached for Ryan Duke by an Irwin County jury. Duke was charged with the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

Duke was found not guilty on all charges except concealing the death of another.

On Monday, Duke is back in court for sentencing. Grinstead’s family is also expected to give statements.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Sentencing for #ryanduke is set for 9:30 am this morning. He was found guilty on a concealing a death charge for Tara Grinstead's death. He was found not guilty on all other charges, including murder. Tara's family is expected to give statements. @WALBNews10 pic.twitter.com/EkkO1Qh2sy — Jordan Barela (@Jordan_LBarela) May 23, 2022

