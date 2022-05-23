WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for Ryan Duke underway in Irwin County
Victim statements expected Monday
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, a verdict was reached for Ryan Duke by an Irwin County jury. Duke was charged with the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.
Duke was found not guilty on all charges except concealing the death of another.
On Monday, Duke is back in court for sentencing. Grinstead’s family is also expected to give statements.
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
The Ryan Duke Trial
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.