Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for Ryan Duke underway in Irwin County

Victim statements expected Monday
(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, a verdict was reached for Ryan Duke by an Irwin County jury. Duke was charged with the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

Duke was found not guilty on all charges except concealing the death of another.

On Monday, Duke is back in court for sentencing. Grinstead’s family is also expected to give statements.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

The Ryan Duke Trial
First day of Ryan Duke trial begins with opening statements
Crime scene investigators take witness stand in Ryan Duke trial
Court gears up for 2017 recorded confession in Ryan Duke trial
GBI agents take witness stand in fourth day of Ryan Duke trial
More witnesses take stand in sixth day of Ryan Duke trial
Ryan Duke takes witness stand in trial
Eighth day of testimony heard in Ryan Duke trial
Closing arguments end in Ryan Duke trial

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother has spoken in front of the school board and said she still hasn't gotten any answers.
Lee Co. mom searching for solutions after daughter’s bullying incident
A fire occurred around 12a.m. Saturday.
Update: 2 dogs missing after Albany house fire
After the city’s fourth homicide in the last six days, loved ones are mourning the loss of...
Mother shot and killed five days after her 5-year-old son’s funeral
APD is investigating a Dunkin' Donuts car crash.
APD investing Dunkin’ Donuts car crash
Kenyari Sawyer was the Valedictorian for Monroe High School
Albany high school students graduate with high hopes

Latest News

The school is set to open on August 3rd
Life Preparatory School for Boys moving forward with first informational meeting
The Limousine being used to transport people to polls, according to Cobb.
Albany business offering free rides to polls for Tuesday’s elections
Albany business offering free rides to polls for Tuesday’s elections
Albany business offering free rides to polls for Tuesday’s elections
A fire occurred around 12a.m. Saturday.
Update: 2 dogs missing after Albany house fire