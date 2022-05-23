Ask the Expert
Valdosta man charged with battery, aggravated assault after incident

He was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with aggravated assault and battery.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested following an assault, according to a release from the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

VPD said on Saturday around 7:13 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of East Hill Avenue after a resident called E911 to report someone being assaulted.

When officers arrived, the victim was still struggling with the suspect, later identified as Greggory Johnson, 30, according to the release.

Johnson was detained while officers investigated the incident.

Further investigation revealed Johnson approached the victim and asked for money. VPD said when Johnson was not given money, he began to argue with the victim. Johnson then punched the victim several times causing him to fall to the ground, where Johnson continued to assault him.

Police said Johnson grabbed a long gun from the victim’s vehicle. The victim was able to grab the gun and pin Johnson against a wall until officers arrived on the scene.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with aggravated assault and battery.

“The actions of this offender were reckless and could have resulted in someone being seriously injured,” said Capt. Scottie Johns.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

