Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Starbucks leaving Russian market

FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo...
FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo to employees Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market.

In a memo to employees Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia. Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

The stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator.

Seattle-based Starbucks had suspended all business activity in Russia on March 8 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A U.S. company captures crucial satellite images of the war in Ukraine, including three mass graves. (Source: CNN/PLANET LABS PBC/TELEGRAM)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother has spoken in front of the school board and said she still hasn't gotten any answers.
Lee Co. mom searching for solutions after daughter’s bullying incident
A fire occurred around 12a.m. Saturday.
Update: 2 dogs missing after Albany house fire
After the city’s fourth homicide in the last six days, loved ones are mourning the loss of...
Mother shot and killed five days after her 5-year-old son’s funeral
APD is investigating a Dunkin' Donuts car crash.
APD investing Dunkin’ Donuts car crash
Kenyari Sawyer was the Valedictorian for Monroe High School
Albany high school students graduate with high hopes

Latest News

The school is set to open on August 3rd
Life Preparatory School for Boys moving forward with first informational meeting
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
(Source: WALB)
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for Ryan Duke underway in Irwin County
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US will intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan