Life Preparatory School for Boys moving forward with first informational meeting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Life Preparatory School for Boys is preparing for its first class of young students as registration will be opening up in June.

An informational meeting will be hosted on June 1 at 5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Albany.

June 1 will also be the first day parents can apply.

Founder King Randall II said The school For boys will be a boarding school, with strict regulations for parents and students. He said he is holding the meeting so everyone knows what to expect.

“(They will be) Waking up at a certain time every day, working out at the same time every day, doing firearms training, automotive repair (and) doing construction,” Randall said.

Randall II says the school is accepting 50 6th graders in the first year (WALB)

Randall said he doesn’t want any parents to be surprised when they can’t see their kids and can only call them certain times of the day..

The school will accept 50 6th graders for the 1st year. He said year 1 will be a year to perfect their operation before they expand it to 7th and 8th graders with the addition of in person teaching.

There will also be a background check. Randall said it’ll ensure there aren’t any huge red flags.

Otherwise, the school will be free and signups will be first come first serve. He said they are accepting applicants from across the states, so anyone interested is encouraged to register quickly.

“We have a state wide attendance zone. So anyone can come. It’s a boarding school, so you don’t have to worry about transporting your child back-and-forth from school every day,” Randall said. “We also provide uniforms so you don’t have to worry about school clothes.”

Randall said it’s been a long 3 years to get to this point.

“These boys on the pictures behind me they have a bunch of pride because they have helped so much getting this thing off the ground,” he said. “We started this at my house at my dining room and now we have this huge facility right now. We have 40 acres of land and the resource center, so it’s been huge so we’re super excited.”

Randall also said that there’s still more work to be done. He is still looking for donations to help finish off the construction of the building.

