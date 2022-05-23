Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Georgia House candidate finds racial slur on campaign sign in DeKalb County

Georgia House candidate finds racial slur on campaign sign
Georgia House candidate finds racial slur on campaign sign
By Jasmina Alston
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) - A candidate running for the Georgia House of Representatives found a campaign sign defaced with a racial slur in DeKalb County.

Imani Barnes told CBS46 she noticed one of her signs in the bushes along Lavista Road in Tucker on Sunday.

“Oh, somebody threw the sign, let me go grab it,” Barnes said, about discovering the sign. “I’m a grassroots campaign and so every dollar counts, every sign counts, so if I can retrieve some that have been thrown, I grab them.”

But Barnes said she then saw a racial slur painted on the sign.

The discovery left Barnes speechless and also concerned.

According to Barnes, the sign had been placed at a business in her community that she loves.

“If you have hate in your heart, keep it to yourself,” Barnes said. “Why make others suffer from opinions you feel? This is a diverse community.”

DeKalb County Police confirmed they did receive a call about the incident Sunday afternoon.

Barnes continued to say she will not let this hateful act slow her down.

“I would give advice to anybody who is being discriminated against, keep going, keep up the fight,” she said. “More people will support you, so we can eliminate some of this racism that’s going on in this country.”

Barnes told CBS46 she plans to get the security footage from the business on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire occurred around 12a.m. Saturday.
Update: 2 dogs missing after Albany house fire
The mother has spoken in front of the school board and said she still hasn't gotten any answers.
Lee Co. mom searching for solutions after daughter’s bullying incident
(Source: WALB)
Ryan Duke sentenced in Tara Grinstead case
APD is investigating a Dunkin' Donuts car crash.
APD investing Dunkin’ Donuts car crash
After the city’s fourth homicide in the last six days, loved ones are mourning the loss of...
Mother shot and killed five days after her 5-year-old son’s funeral

Latest News

Red or blue? A look at Georgia’s electorate ahead of the primary
Red or blue? A look at Georgia’s electorate ahead of the primary
Life Preparatory School for Boys moving forward with first informational meeting
Life Preparatory School for Boys moving forward with first informational meeting
The school is set to open on August 3rd
Life Preparatory School for Boys moving forward with first informational meeting
(Source: WALB)
Ryan Duke sentenced in Tara Grinstead case
The Limousine being used to transport people to polls, according to Cobb.
Albany business offering free rides to polls for Tuesday’s elections