Georgia House candidate finds racial slur on campaign sign in DeKalb County

TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) - A candidate running for the Georgia House of Representatives found a campaign sign defaced with a racial slur in DeKalb County.

Imani Barnes told CBS46 she noticed one of her signs in the bushes along Lavista Road in Tucker on Sunday.

“Oh, somebody threw the sign, let me go grab it,” Barnes said, about discovering the sign. “I’m a grassroots campaign and so every dollar counts, every sign counts, so if I can retrieve some that have been thrown, I grab them.”

But Barnes said she then saw a racial slur painted on the sign.

The discovery left Barnes speechless and also concerned.

According to Barnes, the sign had been placed at a business in her community that she loves.

“If you have hate in your heart, keep it to yourself,” Barnes said. “Why make others suffer from opinions you feel? This is a diverse community.”

DeKalb County Police confirmed they did receive a call about the incident Sunday afternoon.

Barnes continued to say she will not let this hateful act slow her down.

“I would give advice to anybody who is being discriminated against, keep going, keep up the fight,” she said. “More people will support you, so we can eliminate some of this racism that’s going on in this country.”

Barnes told CBS46 she plans to get the security footage from the business on Monday.

