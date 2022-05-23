Ask the Expert
Food giveaway scheduled for DCSS students, employees

By Kim McCullough
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Helping Hands Ending Hunger is hosting a food giveaway for families of students enrolled in the Dougherty County School System (DCSS).

The event will be Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hope Center, 925 Pine Avenue, formerly the old Cola-Coca plant.

The food giveaway is sponsored by the Ardurra Group with food boxes, meat, produce and bakery items provided by Feeding The Valley and gift cards from Food Lion Grocery Stores.

Food boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

